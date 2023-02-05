Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized.

“I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview.

The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel.

“You know, I think that the things I’ve heard about why, sort of like, ‘Oh, you know, they’re getting on a bit, older women, blah blah blah.’ Terrible. It’s such a popular film. If it was two men in that, you know, two men successful film, we would’ve had six by now,” he added.

Kudrow and Sorvino starred in the comedy film penned by Robin Schiff about two friends that return to their 10-year high school reunion. As the duo prepares to drive to Tucson, Arizona in their businesswomen attire, they come up with a lie about inventing Post-It notes to impress their former classmates. Cumming played nerd-turned-millionaire Sandy Frink that always had a crush on Kudrow’s Michele.

Back in June 2022, Sorvino teased on the fourth hour of the Today show that there was “nothing official to report” about a sequel “but I can unofficially hint that we are closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen.”

Cumming said that he had not heard anything about a sequel but said he would be down to making it happen.

“I’d be very in for it,” he said. “You know, I have such fond memories of that film. And obviously it’s sort of this cultural iconic thing, and everybody of a certain generation, it’s really a special thing for them.”

Although Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion didn’t have a sequel starring Kudrow and Sorvino, it got a prequel television film that doubled as a backdoor pilot. Titled Romy and Michele: In the Beginning, Katherine Heigly and Alexandra Breckenridge starred in the 2005 ABC Family movie about high school friends moving to L.A. to become rich and famous.