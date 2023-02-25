Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Artists First Appoints Caroline Soss & Curtis Shaw Flagg As Managers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO Acquires Berlin Buzz Title ‘Reality’, Starring Sydney Sweeney As Document Leaker Reality Winner
Read the full story

AI-Generated Images Can’t Get Protection, Says US Copyright Office – Report

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.S. Copyright Office has decided that a comic book created with an artificial intelligence program can have a copyright registration. But the office also said individual AI-generated images couldn’t be granted protection, according to a Wall St. Journal report.

The decision centers on an 18-page graphic novel, Zarya of the Dawn, created last year by software developer and author Kris Kashtanova using written prompts to the AI software Midjourney to create the book’s images.

After a long review, the Copyright Office has decided that the individual AI-generated images would be excluded from the copyright.

Related Story

'Clarkson's Farm' Breaks UK Viewing Records For Amazon Prime Video After Meghan Markle Scandal

In a letter, the Copyright Office ruled that the “unpredictable output of Midjourney” meant that the author didn’t create the individual images.

“Because Midjourney starts with a randomly generated noise that evolves into a final image, there is no guarantee that a particular prompt will generate any particular visual output,” the letter from the Copyright Office said.

The ruling comes at a time where the AI frontier for creators is being established. Critics claim that AI merely sifts through text and images under copyright to create new works. This is done without permission or acknowledgement.

Already, books, magazine and news articles, and artwork created using AI is appearing in the marketplace. Amazon has more than 200 books credited to ChatGPT.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad