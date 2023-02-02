Skip to main content
AFI Fest Sets 2023 Dates

AFI Fest
AFI Fest

The American Film Institute has announced that the 37th edition of AFI Fest will take place in-person at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theatre from October 25-29. 

The Oscar-qualifying, five-day festival will, as always, feature an assortment of red carpet galas, special screenings, world cinema, documentaries and short films. Entries for the Short Film Competition are open as of today, with filmmakers being invited to submit fiction, documentary, experimental and animated works. The early deadline in that area is March 2, with the official deadline being April 13, and the final deadline being June 1.

“As we look ahead to AFI FEST, we are reminded of the power of film festivals to immerse, to inspire and to bring us together,” said AFI’s President and CEO, Bob Gazzale. “We look forward to shining a proper light upon films from around the world that move us and to celebrating the artists that lead the way to a brighter future.”

Highlights of last year’s festival included the world premiere of the acclaimed Apple doc Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me; the U.S. premieres of the 2023 Oscar contenders The Fabelmans and Guillero del Toro’s Pinocchio; and red-carpet screenings of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s semi-autobiographical epic Bardo and Sony Pictures Classics’ Living. Other prominent films screening as part of the last go-round included International Feature Oscar noms Close and EO, and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, to name a few.

More information on AFI Fest can be found here.

