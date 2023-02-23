‘AEW: All Access’ Wrestling Docuseries Greenlighted By TBS

TBS has expanded its All Elite Wrestling franchise by greenlighting AEW: All Access, a documentary series featuring the league’s biggest stars.

The show, slated to premiere this March, will feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston, along with AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“With the new AEW: All Access series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before,” said Khan.

Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate their week-to-week challenges. AEW: All Access joins TBS and TNT’s other wrestling content, including AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage.

This marks the first new unscripted series greenlighted by TBS in 2023 and falls under the strategy by the new WBD regime for launching entertainment programming that complements the Turner networks’ sports/wrestling coverage.

“What really works on the Turner networks is sports and off-net sitcoms,” Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group, said last month. “We will commission around 4500 hours of content for this year… We like sports-adjacent, a couple of reality shows in the sports world that we’re working on.”

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, AEW: All Access is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks, ID, & HLN. Linear and Streaming. “With All Access, we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love.”

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.