Adele Wins At The Grammys & Accepts Award From “Best Friend” Dwayne Johnson

Adele got emotional as she took the Grammy Awards stage following her win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

The singer and songwriter was doubly surprised as it was her new bestie Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who handed her the gramophone.

“Get up here best friend, Adele,” the Black Adam star said announcing the winner.

At the top of the show, host Trevor Noah revealed the Easy on Me singer was a fan of Johnson but had never met him. Noah facilitated their meeting and made the introductions during his opening monologue.

Adele looked shocked by her win and said she was not expecting to take home an award. She dedicated her triumph to her son Angelo then remembered her boyfriend Rich Paul told her, “‘Don’t cry, if you win anything, don’t cry’ and here I am crying.”

The Grammy winner then gave background on what inspired the song saying, “I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life and he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.”

Adele was completely in the moment giving her acceptance speech that she dropped an F-bomb that was bleeped out of the telecast.

“I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it’s very old-school and very brave,” she said. “Love you all artists, I f****ing love you.”