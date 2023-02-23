Addison Rae Lands Lead Role In Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ For Spyglass Media

EXCLUSIVE: Eli Roth’s cast for his upcoming horror pic Thanksgiving looks to be getting bigger and splashier by the day as sources tell Deadline Addison Rae has joined the cast of the film based on the fake trailer from the double feature Grindhouse. Patrick Dempsey also recently boarded the cast.

Spyglass Media is producing the pic, with Roth directing. Jeff Rendel penned the script, with plans to shoot in March. Roger Birnbaum and Roth are producing.

Spyglass had no comment.

The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory teaser about a pseudo movie in which a slasher makes his own carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town that makes a big annual fuss over the annual turkey day. One of the pivotal scenes involved Roth himself, separated from his head while in the throes of passion with a date in a convertible. It was popular enough that plans formulated to make a feature-length blood feast with Roth at the helm, but 15 years has passed since the original Grindhouse release and you could be forgiven for thinking that Thanksgiving was never coming.

Rae recently signed a massive multi-million dollar deal with Netflix that rivals any major A-lister’s overall pact at the streamer. Given her global influencer due to her massive TikTok following, which has more then 80 million followers, more and more companies see her as having an immediate impact on the projects they are developing at their companies.

Following the success of her breakout Netflix pic He’s All That, studio have been lining up to get in business with the rising star and a scream queen role like the one in Thanksgiving is the exact kind of role she had been keeping an eye out for.

Rae is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Nixon Peabody.