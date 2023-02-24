Skip to main content
Nancy Dubuc Exits As Vice Media CEO After 5 Years
‘The White Lotus’ Actor Adam DiMarco Signs With UTA

Adam DiMarco Christopher Polk

EXCLUSIVE: Adam DiMarco, the actor best known for his breakout role as Albie in Season 2 of Mike White’s Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, has signed with UTA

DiMarco’s performance was met with critical acclaim, earning him a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. DiMarco’s other television credits include The Magicians, When We Rise and The Order.

In film, DiMarco starred in Disney’s Radio Rebel alongside Debby Ryan, with other credits including Date and Switch and Words and Pictures.  

As a musician, DiMarco records under the name Good One. His singles “Sleepwalk” and “Come Around” are available on all streaming services.  

DiMarco will continue to be represented by Characters Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners.

