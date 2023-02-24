‘The White Lotus’ Actor Adam DiMarco Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Adam DiMarco, the actor best known for his breakout role as Albie in Season 2 of Mike White’s Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, has signed with UTA.

DiMarco’s performance was met with critical acclaim, earning him a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. DiMarco’s other television credits include The Magicians, When We Rise and The Order.

Related Story Kate Mara Signs With CAA

In film, DiMarco starred in Disney’s Radio Rebel alongside Debby Ryan, with other credits including Date and Switch and Words and Pictures.

As a musician, DiMarco records under the name Good One. His singles “Sleepwalk” and “Come Around” are available on all streaming services.

DiMarco will continue to be represented by Characters Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners.