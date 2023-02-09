Adam Devine Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed comedic multi-hyphenate Adam Devine for representation.

Devine is an actor, comedian, writer and producer perhaps best known as the co-creator and star of the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons between 2011 to 2017.

He’s also starred in features that have accrued nearly $2B globally, including such hits as the Pitch Perfect film series, Neighbors, The Intern and Why Him?, along with studio animated features like Ice Age: Collision Course.

Additional feature credits for Devine include Isn’t It Romantic, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, When We First Met and Game Over, Man!, which he produced with Workaholics co-creators Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck, as well as Seth Rogen.

Devine unveiled his one-hour Netflix comedy special, Adam DeVine: Best Time of Our Lives, in 2019. He also has a deal at iHeartMedia for his popular podcast, This Is Important, which he hosts with Holm, Anderson, and Newacheck.

Devine now exec produces and stars in Peacock’s Pitch Perfect spin-off series Bumper in Berlin, which is heading into production on its second season this summer. He can also currently be seen starring alongside Danny McBride, John Goodman and Edi Paterson in McBride’s HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones, which was renewed for a third season last year.

Up next for Devine as a producer and actor on the feature side is the Netflix comedy The Out-Laws, from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison, which will have him starring alongside Pierce Brosnan and Nina Dobrev.

Devine continues to be represented by Isaac Horne at Avalon Management; Jeff Endlich at Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and Kovert Creative.