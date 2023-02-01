ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Woman King’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ & More

American Cinemas Editors has cut together the nominees for its 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards, which will be handed out next month. See the list for all 14 categories below.
Vying for the marquee prize of Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) prize are the editors behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Woman King. The Comedy Theatrical race will be among The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu and Triangle of Sadness.
Since the turn of the 21st century, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has gone on to score the Academy Award for Best Editing 13 of 22 times — but none of the past three years. In 2022, King Richard took that ACE trophy, but Dune went home with the Oscar. Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Tár and Maverick are up for the Editing statuette as the Oscars on March 12.
Elsewhere today, the ACE race for Best Edited Animated Feature will see The Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red battling for the hardware. The Documentary category will feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny.
The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to receive the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman are set for Career Achievement Awards.
The 73rd ACE Eddie Awards will be handed out March 5 during a ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood. Here are your nominees:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann
Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay
The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)
The Bad Guys
John Venzon
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan
Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates
Fire of Love
Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput
Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Navalny
Langdon Page, Maya Hawke
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)
The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky
The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel
How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy
Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer
The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith
Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV
Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov
Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker
Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)
Fire Island
Brian A. Kates
Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong
A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy
Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonar
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl
Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee
The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson
Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale Ryan Barger
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben
Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Adriana Guevara, New York University
Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute
Tianze Sun, American Film Institute
