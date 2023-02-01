You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Woman King’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ & More

ACE Eddie Awards nominations 2023
American Cinemas Editors

American Cinemas Editors has cut together the nominees for its 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards, which will be handed out next month. See the list for all 14 categories below.

Vying for the marquee prize of Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) prize are the editors behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Woman King. The Comedy Theatrical race will be among The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu and Triangle of Sadness.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has gone on to score the Academy Award for Best Editing 13 of 22 times — but none of the past three years. In 2022, King Richard took that ACE trophy, but Dune went home with the Oscar. Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Tár and Maverick are up for the Editing statuette as the Oscars on March 12.

Elsewhere today, the ACE race for Best Edited Animated Feature will see The Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red battling for the hardware. The Documentary category will feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to receive the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman are set for Career Achievement Awards.

The 73rd ACE Eddie Awards will be handed out March 5 during a ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood. Here are your nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann

Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Tár
Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton

The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay

The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen

Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)

The Bad Guys
John Venzon

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan

Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates

Fire of Love
Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen

Navalny
Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann

Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel

How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy

Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker

Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)

Fire Island
Brian A. Kates

Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong

A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy

Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonar

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Adriana Guevara, New York University
Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute
Tianze Sun, American Film Institute

