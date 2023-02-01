ACE Eddie Awards Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Woman King’, ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ & More

American Cinemas Editors has cut together the nominees for its 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards, which will be handed out next month. See the list for all 14 categories below.

Vying for the marquee prize of Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) prize are the editors behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Woman King. The Comedy Theatrical race will be among The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu and Triangle of Sadness.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has gone on to score the Academy Award for Best Editing 13 of 22 times — but none of the past three years. In 2022, King Richard took that ACE trophy, but Dune went home with the Oscar. Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Tár and Maverick are up for the Editing statuette as the Oscars on March 12.

Elsewhere today, the ACE race for Best Edited Animated Feature will see The Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red battling for the hardware. The Documentary category will feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to receive the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman are set for Career Achievement Awards.

The 73rd ACE Eddie Awards will be handed out March 5 during a ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood. Here are your nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Sven Budelmann

Elvis

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton

The Woman King

Terilyn A. Shropshire

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay

The Menu

Christopher Tellefsen

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)

The Bad Guys

John Venzon

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

James Ryan

Turning Red

Nicholas C. Smith

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates

Fire of Love

Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy

Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Navalny

Langdon Page, Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

Luci and Desi

Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House

Geof Bartz

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Brian Schnuckel

How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”

Susan Federman

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy

Barry: “710N”

Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”

Ali Greer

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker

Severance: “The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)

Fire Island

Brian A. Kates

Hocus Pocus 2

Julia Wong

A Jazzman’s Blues

Maysie Hoy

Prey

Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Joe Leonar

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”

Heather Persons

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

Anthony Miale Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Jeremy Reuben

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Adriana Guevara, New York University

Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute

Tianze Sun, American Film Institute