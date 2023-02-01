Former ABC News Producer Arrested On Charge Of Transporting Child Pornography

A former producer for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of transportation of child pornography, nine months after he resigned abruptly at the network amid an FBI search of his home.

James Gordon Meek, 53, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors say that an investigation was started with a lead that was sent by Dropbox to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. That led to a search, authorized by a judge, of Meek’s Arlington, VA home where officers “seized multiple devices that allegedly contained evidence of the transportation of images of child sexual abuse,” according to the DOJ.

“The CyberTip reported that a Dropbox account user had uploaded five videos to Dropbox that

were later confirmed by law enforcement to contain child pornography,” according to the complaint. The user name associated with the account was the suspect’s name and the IP address was assigned to him, according to the complaint. The search

Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s recent 3212 Unredacted. Meek had worked for ABC News since 2013 and previously was a senior investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee.

Meek’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.