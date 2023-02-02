ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays — Update

Skip to main content
Niecy Nash and Nathan Fillion Raymond Liu/ABC

UPDATE, 10:05 AM: ABC has pushed the midseason premiere date for Alaska Daily back one week from its original Feb. 23 date. The drama series starring Hilary Swank will return for the remainder of its first season at 10 PM, Thursday, March 2, following Grey’s Anatomy. The network says the change was made to allow all five remaining new episodes to air in a row, which is possible with the new date.

PREVIOUS, Nov. 7: ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its first-year spinoff The Rookie: Feds.

The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez, based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, will follow.

Abbott Elementary is back on January 4, followed by the winter premieres of Home Economics and Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross returns January 23.

A Million Little Things will begin its final season on February 8.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

8-10 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration 

10-11p.m. – The Parent Test (special series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8-9 p.m. – The Rookie (new night and time) 

9-10 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (new time)

10-11 p.m. – Will Trent (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9-9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary 

9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics 

10-11 p.m. – Big Sky: Deadly Trails

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8-9 p.m. – Celebrity Jeopardy! (new night)

9-10 p.m.  – The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)

10-11 p.m. – The Chase (new night and time)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8-9:01 p.m. – Shark Tank

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8-8:30 p.m. – The Conners 

8:30-9 p.m. – The Goldbergs

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelor

10:01-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30-9 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)

9:31-10 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)

10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things 

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7-8 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8-10 p.m. – American Idol

10-11 p.m. – The Company You Keep (series premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8-9 p.m. – Station 19

9-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

10:01-11 p.m. – Alaska Daily 

