Aaron Eckhart Set For Bee Holder & Concourse’s Action Thriller ‘Midair’

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe nominee Aaron Eckhart is leading Bee Holder and Concourse’s Midair, an action thriller set in the skies, which starts production this July.

Magnus Martens (SAS: Red Notice), is directing from a script penned by George Mahaffey (Chief of Station, Heatseekers).

After flying rogue missions for the CIA, a cargo pilot’s flight goes haywire when he’s stalked, midair, by a terrorist who forces him to overcome a series of deadly obstacles. To outsmart him and keep everyone alive, he must outmaneuver and uncover the truth.

“Aaron is a stellar leading man who posses all the qualities of this character; honor, focus and incredible loyalty. I look forward to bringing this heart pounding, exhilarating story to life for audiences around the globe” said Martens.

This is Bee Holder and Concourse’s second production with Eckhart after completing spy thriller Chief of Station, now in post-production. Concourse is financing and representing global rights.

Producer Steve Jones of Bee Holder says, “Working with Aaron on Chief of Station was simply a producer’s dream. He is focused like a laser, does his own stunts, noble like the lead character in Midair and he brings it every day from dusk till dawn…so thrilled to be working with him again”.

Concourse Media

“The film is going to be pure adrenaline and action, with suspense that never lets up”, said Shreder. “You’ve never seen a flight movie quite this this one, and Aaron could not be more perfect for the role. It’s an honor to be working with both Magnus and Aaron (again), and we look forward to presenting it to distributors this week in Berlin.”

Eckhart can most recently be seen in Wander and upcoming Bricklayer. He gained acclaim with 1997’s In the Company of Men and continued his momentum in the Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich, and later in Thank You for Smoking, where he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Eckhart also starred in the $1 billion-grossing Batman film The Dark Knight as Harvey Dent. His other key roles include Rabbit Hole, Battle: Los Angeles, Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel London Has Fallen, I, Frankenstein, Sully and Midway.

Eckhart is repped by CAA and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof & Fishman. Magnus is repped by Gersh, Writ Large and Lev Ginsburg. Bee Holder and Concourse by Mike Weiss of AGMB Law.