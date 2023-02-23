Skip to main content
Australia’s International Awards: ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, Cate Blanchett & Austin Butler Take Top Prizes – Full List

Global blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water was named Best Film today at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ 12th annual AACTA International Awards. See the full list of film and TV winners below.

Austin Butler followed up his BAFTA triumph by taking Best Lead Actor for playing the King in Elvis, and the pic’s Baz Luhrmann won Best Director. Cate Blanchett continued impressive her awards-season run with another Best Lead Actress win for her title role in Tár. It’s her third win in the category, having won for Carol and Blue Jasmine in 2015 and 2013, respectively.

Elsewhere, it was a big night for The Banshees of Inisherin, which won Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and swept the supporting acting categories with prizes for Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.

On the TV side, The White Lotus was a double winner for Best Comedy Series — its second in a row — and Jennifer Coolidge for Best Actress in a Series. Australia’s Mystery Road took Best Drama Series.

“The Australian Academy is proud to be able to celebrate and acknowledge some of the most compelling productions from this past year and show our appreciation for the talented screen practitioners who inspire and entertain us,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a statement.

Here are the winners at the 12th annual AACTA International Awards:

FILM

Best Film
Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler (As Elvis) – Elvis

Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett (As Lydia Tár) – Tár 

Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (As Colm Doherty) – The Banshees of Inisherin 

Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon (As Siobhan Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin 

Best Direction
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis 

Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series
Mystery Road: Origin

Best Comedy Series
The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor in a Series
Mark Coles Smith (As Jay Swan) – Mystery Road: Origin 

Best Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge (As Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – The White Lotus: Sicily

