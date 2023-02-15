Leonine & A24 Close All Rights Deal For Ari Aster’s ‘Beau Is Afraid’

EXCLUSIVE: Leonine Studios and A24 have closed an all rights-deal for Ari Aster’s upcoming movie Beau Is Afraid for Germany and Austria.

The deal marks the second collaboration between the two companies after their deal for Oscar hopeful Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has drawn 250,000 admissions in Germany and Austria to date.

Beau Is Afraid will bow in the U.S. on April 21st and is now set for German release on May 11th.

The film is Hereditary and Midsommar director Aster’s third feature for A24 and stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey and Pattie LuPone.

In the surrealist movie, a paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Phoenix will portray the man at different stages in his life. The film is the latest bigger-budget project from A24 following the success of Everything Everwhere All At Once, which represented a more commercial swing by the company. Sources in the market indicate Beau has a bigger budget than Everything Everwhere All At Once but the trailer seems to position it in more arthouse terrain. Time will tell.

Pic is produced by A24, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen from Square Peg, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen from Access Entertainment and Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC.

Leonine’s upcoming theatrical releases include John Wick: Chapter 4, the Leonine / Wiedemann & Berg-produced Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes.