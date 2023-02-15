UTA Signs ‘A Thousand And One’s Josiah Cross

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Josiah Cross, a breakout of the Focus Features drama A Thousand and One, which recently world premiered to critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival. The leading global talent, entertainment and sports company will represent Cross in all areas, helping him to secure new opportunities across film, television, theater and more.

Related Story ‘Workaholics’ Alum Blake Anderson Signs With CAA

Marking the feature debut of writer-director A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One tells the story of the unapologetic and free-spirited Ines (Teyana Taylor), who convinced that it is one last, necessary crime on the path to redemption, kidnaps six-year-old Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola) from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, their identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.

The film that has Cross playing Terry at 17 years old won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2023 and will be released in theaters on March 31st.



The actor made his feature debut opposite Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis in the Academy Award-winning family drama King Richard from Warner Bros, about tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams and the father that pushed them to greatness.

He has wrapped a role opposite Academy Award nominee Austin Butler in Apple TV+’s WWII limited series Masters of the Air, and will also soon be seen opposite Natalie Portman in the Apple series Lady in the Lake, based on the same-name novel by Laura Lippman.

Cross will continue to be represented by Stride Management. Other recent signings by UTA that we’ve been first to report on include On Stage host Frank DiLella, Euphoria star Angus Cloud, Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Steve Buscemi.