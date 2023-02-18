‘A Singular Crime’: Warner Bros’ Argentinian Crime Thriller Sells To Key Markets — EFM 

EXCLUSIVE: Argentinian crime thriller A Singular Crime (Un Crimen Argentino), directed by Lucas Combina, has landed a series of international distribution deals on the third day of the EFM.

The pic was given a local theatrical release by Warner Bros. last year and was brought to the market by FilmSharks. We understand that KOBA films have taken all rights for France and French-speaking Europe, New People Film Company for Russia/CIS, AMC took all digital TV/SVOD rights for East Europe, and Spafax for inflight-Airline rights.

Deals for Korea, Japan, Australia, and Germany are said to be in discussion, with a US deal in motion.

Based on the best-selling novel by Reynaldo Sietecase, published by Penguin Random House, the film follows two jurists who try to solve the case of a wealthy businessman’s disappearance while facing the interference of a police officer.

The film stars Nicolas Francella (El Cuento de las Comadrejas, En la mira), Darío Grandinetti (Relatos Salvajes, Francisco), Matias Mayer (IOSI: El Espía Arrepentido), and Luis Luque (Tiempo de Valientes, El Robo del Siglo).

Producers include Juan Pablo Buscarini, Pol Bossi-Cabe Bossi, Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo. Writers are Jorge Bechara, Matías Bertilotti, and Sebastián Pivotto.