‘60 Minutes’ & ‘48 Hours’ Renewed At CBS

Time’s not up for either 60 Minutes or 48 Hours. CBS has renewed the weekend newsmagazine staples for a 55th and 36th season, respectively.

60 Minutes is TV ‘s oldest and still most-watched newsmag, having launched in 1968. Its current lineup of hosts includes Lesley Stahl, who’s been with the show since 1991; Scott Pelley (since 2003) and Bill Whitaker (2014). Cecilia Vega is slated to join the show in March. Its part-time correspondents include Anderson Cooper, Norha O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi and Jon Wertheim.

The true-crime docuseries 48 Hours focuses on crime and justice cases and has been Saturday’s No. 1 nonsports primetime series for 17 consecutive seasons. The show was known as 48 Hours Mystery for a while but has reverted to its original title. Natalie Morales recently joined the series as a correspondent, and Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

RELATED: ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ & ‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed At CBS For 2023-2024 Season

The 60 Minutes and 48 Hours renewals are among nine announced by CBS today, including NCIS; NCIS: Hawai’i, CSI: Vegas, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails and Lingo., They join previously announced renewals for Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.