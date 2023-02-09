42 Hires Pacific View Founder & ‘Holland, Michigan’ Producer Peter Dealbert

EXCLUSIVE: LA and London-based management and production company 42 (The Silent Twins) is bolstering its U.S. footprint of managers and producers with the appointment of Peter Dealbert as a manager.

Dealbert will be based in 42’s LA office and will continue to specialize in literary talent representation and producing across film and TV.

Dealbert founded literary management and production company Pacific View in 2015 and he represents creators across film and TV as both a literary manager and producer.

Pacific View’s roster of clients, which includes Andrew Sodroski, Juliet-Lashinsky Revene, Ben Raab and Deric Hughes, Emily Brochin, Chris Salmanpour and Matthew-Lee Erlbach, will now be represented by Dealbert at 42.

Under the 42 banner, Dealbert will continue producing Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller Holland, Michigan, with Nicole Kidman set to star and produce through her production company Blossom Films.

Prior to founding Pacific View, Dealbert was a manager at Principato-Young Entertainment. He started his career at Endeavor Agency as an agent trainee in the Motion Picture Literary Department.

As we revealed, Lionsgate took a minority stake in 42 last year which led to a three-way TV tie-up with 3 Arts. The pact includes a first-look deal between Lionsgate Television and 42 for the U.S.

Ben Pugh, Managing Partner at 42, said: “Peter has been someone we’ve known and collaborated with for many years – he has always had impeccable taste in writers and filmmakers, been attached to excellent material as a producer and conducted his business with integrity and grit. We admired Peter as he built his own business, and now feel hugely excited and grateful that he and his incredible list of clients have joined the team at 42.”

Dealbert added: “I’m grateful to Josh, Ben and everyone at 42 for this opportunity and excited to continue building and growing alongside clients and colleagues. 42 is an innovative, global management and production company and home to some of the most qualitative storytellers around the world. Passion, integrity and excellence have been core tenets in my practice as a manager and align perfectly with the company’s culture. I look forward to bolstering 42’s commanding list of writers and directors in our continued effort to represent the best talent. The strategic partnership with Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment only adds to the robust range of opportunities the company has to offer, which I’m confident will yield striking results.”