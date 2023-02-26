World Trailer Awards Winners Include ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Wednesday’ & More – Watch Full Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Marketing teams working on projects from The Batman and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Wednesday and A League of Their Own were honored Saturday at the second annual World Trailer Awards.
The ceremony honoring the world’s top creators and entertainment marketers took place at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura in Algarve, Portugal, where winners were announced across the worlds of TV, cinema, games and streaming. More than 70 countries participated in the competition (see the regional winners list here), with winners selected by a panel 450-plus international entertainment opinion leaders and industry experts. Deadline is the event’s media partner.
This year’s event was hosted by Michael Beavan, founder of Production Publicity Ltd, and Alejandro Barrios, World Trailer Awards’ LATAM Regional Director.
Watch the full ceremony exclusively above.
Among the winners, The Batman won Best Trailer, created by BOND, in the Cinema field, while in TV the Best Online Advertising honor went to The Picture Production Company for Peaky Blinders. A League of Their Own won Best Audio Trailer in a spot created by Tiny Hero for Prime Video.
Other companies picking up trophies this weekend included Disney, Fire Without Smoke, The Refinery and Netflix Creative Studios, among others.
Check out the full list of winners in the 32 competitive categories below.
“We are delighted to be celebrating a wonderfully broad spectrum of brilliant entertainment creative work from across the world,” World Trailer Awards CEO Tim Cole said. “The World Trailer Awards are about shining a light on the depth of creative talent across the entertainment marketing arena as determined by our influential global jury. I would like to extend a massive thank you to AMD, who have powered this year’s awards and to Deadline, our media partner.”
This year’s event included the bestowing of Emerging Talent Awards in collaboration with AMD: Together We Advance_Entertainment, created to shine a spotlight on emerging talent within the entertainment marketing industry. Four winners were announced during the course of the show.
2023 World Trailer Awards Winners
TV (BROADCAST & CABLE)
Best Online Advertising
Peaky Blinders
The Picture Production Company
Will Handley, Rob Darvell, and Vicki Bourke
Best Motion Poster
Morbius
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Shilpesh Kothare, Dinesh Nair, Rigwed Naniwadekar, and Alok Paranjape
Best Mixed Media
The Amazing Maurice
Once Upon A Time for Sky Studios
Tom Evans, Jolyon Meldrum, Adam Carter, and Laurence Champ
Best Sound Design
Disney Junior Christmas
The Walt Disney Company
Carlos Guglieri, Eduardo Blanco, and Jaime Sainz
Best Sizzle
HBO: October Monthly Image Spot
Miklós Hadházi, WarnerMedia Creative Agency EMEA
Miklós Hadházi, Ádám Horváth, and Péter Mihola
Best Teaser Trailer
The Baby – Petrol Station Tease
Sky UK Limited
Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Kara Cox, and Bruno Gonta
Best Trailer
Frozen Planet II – Launch Trailer
The Picture Production Company
Ed Bargery, David Cheng, Vicki Bourke, and Rob Darvell
GAMES
Best Social Media
New World: Aeturnum Valentine’s Day Getaway
Layer Media
Taylor Wynn, Mikey Doherty, Trist Murray, and Anthony Fregosi
Best Integrated Partnership
Prada Linea Rossa For Riders Republic
Fire Without Smoke
Sam Passmore, Richard Pugh, and Eliot Albon
Best Sound Design
Deathloop (Xbox Remix)
Fire Without Smoke
Alexandra Petkovski, Kris Kovacs, and Brett Sorrentino (Sencit)
Best Reveal Trailer
Blanc
TrailerFarm
Moog Gravett, Alys Elwick, Kevin Hayes
Best Trailer
The Devil in Me
Liquid Crimson
Jason Lord and Linda Clinker
CINEMA
Best Online Advertising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 60 Second Destruction
The Picture Production Company
Juan Capdet, Amy Glenn, John ‘Ibby’ Ibsen, and Lauren T. Wright
Best Social Media
Amsterdam – Social Campaign
Tiny Hero for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
Jeremy Katz – Disney, Madeline Potter – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams
Best Motion Poster
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – International Movie Poster
The Refinery
Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Rich Boull’t, and Jesse Riley
Best Poster
Raindance Film Festival Artwork Design
What is Bobo
Robyn Larkin
Best OOH
See How They Run
Creative Partnership for Searchlight Pictures/Disney
Mia Matson
Best Sound Design
The Batman – ‘Fear’ Trailer
BOND
Massey Rafani, Mitchell Davis, Kathleen Phillips, and Dan Cesar
Best Sizzle
Thor: Love and Thunder – A Taika Waititi Adventure
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content
Natalia Artin – Disney, Kelly Li – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams & Calvin Chin
Best Teaser Trailer
Leaders: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Walt Disney Company
Best Trailer
The Batman – “Fear” Trailer
BOND
Massey Rafani, Mitchell Davis, Kathleen Phillips, and Dan Cesar
STREAMING
Best Audio Trailer
A League of Their Own – ‘Pitching In’
Tiny Hero for Prime Video
Isa Lana – Prime Video, Aaron Goodman – Prime Video, Kerianne Connor Lentz, and Eden Palmer
Best Online Advertising
13 Lives – Dream Audience
Special Treats Productions
Jan Teulingkx, Sophia Kotretsos, Teddy Powell, and Nick Frontiera
Best Social Media
See How They Run – Social Media
Tiny Hero for The Walt Disney Studios
Jeremy Katz – Disney, Madeline Potter – Disney, Adam Cooper, and Samantha Abrahams
Best Poster
Russian Doll – Key Art
Netflix creative studio
Netflix Creative Studio
Best OOH
Disney+ Launch
Once Upon A Time for Disney+
Ajay Bangar, Cenk Aksun, Simon Terrey, and Alex Ho
Best Experiential Marketing
13 Lives – Dream Audience
Special Treats Productions
Jan Teulingkx, Sophia Kotretsos, Teddy Powell, and Nick Frontiera
Best Mixed Media
Ozark Season 4: The Final Episodes
Netflix Creative Studio
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Sound Design
Wednesday: Symphony of Woe
Netflix Creative Studio
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Sizzle
Lionsgate International Television Sizzle
Tiny Hero for Lionsgate, Worldwide Television Marketing
Kevin Brader – Lionsgate, Laura Yurich – Lionsgate, Adam Cooper, and Jake Fallin
Best Teaser Trailer
Man Vs Bee
Silk Factory
Silk Factory creative team
Best Trailer
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Silk Factory
Silk Factory creative team
EMERGING TALENT – POWERED BY AMD
Winner: Raymonda Aluede
Project Name: ASAKÉ (Ekó, Come And See!)
Organisation: Urban Critical Mass
Winner: Alain Bruotte
Project Name: BattleJuice: Alchemist Gameplay Trailer
Organisation: Alchemical Works UG
Winner: Firat Terzioğlu
Project Name: Burning Days
Organisation: Firat Terzioğlu
Winner: Maria Femanda Rueda Nuñez
Project Name: Secret Window
Organisation: Maria Femanda Rueda Nuñez
