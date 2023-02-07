World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners For 2023; Global Ceremony Is February 25

The World Trailer Awards on Tuesday unveiled regional winners for its 2023 edition, with more than 70 projects selected from seven regions representing excellence in entertainment marketing across cinema, television (broadcast and cable), streaming and games.
The group advances to the final round of voting by a panel of senior executives from production, distribution, broadcast and streaming alongside creative directors and industry opinion leaders. The global winners will be announced February 25 in a ceremony at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura resort in Algarve, Portugal. Deadline is a media partner.
“The World Trailer Awards are all about shining the spotlight on entertainment marketers and creatives across the globe,” said World Trailer Awards global director Tim Cole. “We are delighted to have seen a full and diverse range of entries from independent and major players, across all territories this year, with some exceptional work being submitted.”
Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, and North America creative is represented in the competition, from trailers and posters to sizzles and campaigns repping social media and out-of-home.
Last year in its inaugural edition, campaigns from the likes of Focus Features’ Last Night In Soho, Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon Prime Video’s The Tomorrow War took home prizes.
Here are this year’s regional winners:
AFRICA
Cinema
Best Trailer
KOFA (The Door)
Jude Idada, Kismojie Martins, Chibuzo (Chibie) Louis-Okoye
A ThinkingMan Media
Best Social Media
Wakanda Forever
Olanrewaju Aileru
Filmone Entertainment
Asia
Cinema
Best Trailer
Fireflies in the Sun
Shang Huang, Ningbo Wang
Beijing Yingshang Culture & Media Co.
Best Motion Poster
Puss ‘N Boots: The Last Wish
Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Antonello Parlato, Rich Boull’t
The Refinery
Best Sizzle
Moon Man – Behind the Scenes: King Kong Roo
Jing Xia, Tian XU, Jiahao Tian
Beijing Piu Culture Media Limited Company
Streaming
Best Teaser Trailer
Delhi Crime S2
Chinni Nihalani
Promoshop
Best Trailer
Indian Predator – The Butcher of Delhi
Chinni Nihalani
Promoshop
Television
Best Trailer
Rehna Hai Saath Saath (Zee Cinema Brand Campaign)
Amit Gaurav, Samrat Das Gupta, Lowe Lintas
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Best Motion Poster
Morbius
Alok Paranjape, Shilpesh Kothare, Dinesh Nair
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Asia Pacific
Cinema
Best Trailer
The Last Daughter
Veina Yang, Walter Bienz
The Solid State
Best Poster
Embrace Kids
Demi Hopkins, Andy D’Cruze, Cassandra Chapman
Carnival Studio
Best Online Advertising
Millie Lies Low | Behind the Scenes
Mark Westerby
West Mark Productions
Streaming
Best Teaser Trailer
Heartbreak High
Netflix Creative Studio
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Trailer Streaming
Alice In Borderlands
Netflix Creative Studio
Television
Best Poster
Crazy Fun Park – Key Art
Demi Hopkins, Mike James, Nick Sullivan
Carnival Studio
Best Sizzle
WB – Theatrical Reel
Muthu Browning, Sam Russo, Stephanie Cholakyan
Warner Bros. Discovery
Europe
Cinema
Best Teaser Trailer
Mr Malcolm’s List – Tea With Mrs Covington
Paul Spencer, Archie Walker, Faiz Ahmed
Ignition Creative London
Best Trailer
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Silk Factory
Best Sound Design
Flux Gourmet
Jez Beasley, Joe Argent, Duncan Cornell
Zealot
Best Poster
Raindance Film Festival Artwork Design
Robyn Larkin
What Is Bobo
Best Motion Poster
Was man von hier aus sehen kann
Adam Cockerton, Sara Simpson, Daniel Browne
The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising
See How They Run St Pancras OOH Takeover
Mia Matson, Chris Warrington
Creative Partnership
Best Online Advertising Cinema
Downton Abbey: A New Era EPK
Silk Factory
Best Experiential Marketing
Back To Hogwarts 2022
Silk Factory
Best Social Media
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Silk Factory
Games
Best Trailer
Dead Island 2
Sam Passmore, Eliot Albon, Darren Young
Fire Without Smoke
Best Reveal Trailer
Blanc
Moog Gravett, Alys Elwick, Kevin Hayes
Trailer Farm
Streaming
Best Teaser Trailer
Man Vs Bee
Silk Factory
Best Trailer
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Silk Factory
Best Sound Design
1899 Morse Code Teaser
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Poster
Maid
Rafal Szymanski, Jolyon Meldrum
Once Upon A Time
Best Motion Poster
Fate: The Winx Saga
Chris Sharpe, Sabrina Church, Frank De Sousa
Territory Studio
Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising
1899
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Online Advertising
13 Lives – Dream Audience
Teddy Powel, Sophia Kotretso, Kathy Schumacher
Special Treats Productions
Best Experiential Marketing
13 Lives – Dream Audience
Nicolas, Pignatelli, Nick Frontiera, Alastair Mcmullan
Special Treats Productions
Best Sizzle
Becoming Diana
Lisa Fass, Bram De Jonghe, Sophia Kotretso
Special Treats Productions
Best Mixed Media
The Devil’s Hour
Jolyon Meldrum, Tom Evans, Justin Harris, Tal Cicurel
Once Upon A Time
Best Social Media
The Boys: Season 3 – Destruction
Paul Spencer, James Vaughan, Kial Kirlew
Ignition Creative London
Television
Best Teaser Trailer
The Baby – Petrol Station Tease
Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Kara Cox
Sky UK Limited
Best Trailer
The Midwich Cuckoos
Gregg Clark, Lee Parker, Jack Byrne
Sky UK Limited
Best Sound Design
Disney Junior Christmas
Jaime Sainz, Carlos Guglieri, Eduardo Blanco
The Walt Disney Company
Best Online Advertising
Peaky Blinders
Will Handley, Rob Darvell, Victoria Bourke
The Picture Production Company
Best Sizzle
HBO: October Monthly Image Spot
Miklós Hadházi, Ádám Horváth, Péter Mihola
Miklós Hadházi
Best Mixed Media
The Amazing Maurice
Jolyon Meldrum, Kelly Lacroix, Adam Carter
Once Upon A Time
North America
Cinema
Best Teaser Trailer
Strange World
Philip, Daccord, Matt Wizan, Darrin McKie
IGN + Daccord Creative
Best Trailer
The Batman – “Fear” Trailer
Kathleen Philips, Maggie Notaro, Massey Rafani
BOND
Best Print Advertising
The 35th Israel Film Festival, Key Art
Daniel Bishop, Paul Hoegh-Guldberg, Meir Fenigstein
InSync PLUS
Best Sound Design
Resurrection – Guilty
Chazz “Fiyastarta” Padilla
Epicenter Trailer Music
Best Motion Poster
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, International Motion Poster
Stewart Hopewell, Clayton Glenn, Rich Boull’t, Jesse Riley
The Refinery
Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising
Strange World OOH
Adam Cooper, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content
Best Online Advertising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 60 Destruction
Juan Capdet, John “Ibby” Ibsen, Lauren T. Wright
The Picture Production Company
Best Sizzle
Thor: Love and Thunder – A Taika Waititi Adventure
Adam Cooper, Mike Sylvester, Samantha Abrahams
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Studios Creative Content
Best Social Media
Amsterdam – Social Campaign
Matt Bornstein, Barrett Daniels, Taylor Kidd Zegarra
Tiny Hero for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution
Games
Best Trailer
New World: Blunderbuss Trailer
Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media
Best Reveal Trailer
Greatsword Weapon Reveal Trailer
Brennan Ieyoub, Michael Doherty, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media
Best Sound Design
Déjà Vu_Deathloop_Xbox
Mike Zarin, Kris Kovacs, Alexandra Petkovski
Beryl of Laughs
Best Social Media
New World: Aeturnum Valentine’s Day Getaway
Taylor Wynn, Mikey Doherty, Trist Murray, Anthony Fregosi
Layer Media
Streaming
Best Teaser Trailer
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Trailer
Decision to Leave
Michelle Cho, Sauman Wang, Pablo Martín
Mubi
Best Audio Trailer
A League of Their Own – Pitching In
Aaron Goodman, Kerianne Connor Lentz, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Prime Video
Best Sound Design
Wednesday: Symphony of Woe
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Poster
Russian Doll Key Art
Netflix Creative Studio
Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising
Disenchanted OOH
Adam Cooper, Chris Roys
Tiny Hero for Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios
Best Online Advertising
Blonde, Finding Norma Jeane
Jim Pascoe, Jacqueline Little, Lindsey Sawyer, Rich Boull’t
The Refinery
Best Sizzle
Lionsgate International Television Sizzle
Laura Yurich, John Carmona, Kevin Brader
Tiny Hero for Lionsgate, Worldwide Television Marketing
Best Mixed Media
Ozark Season 4: The Final Episodes
Netflix Creative Studio
Best Social Media
See How They Run Social Media
Samantha Abrahams, Matt Bornstein, Kobe Henderson
Tiny Hero
Television
Best Trailer
Gaslit
Brett Winn, Pablo Proenza, Ron Drynan
The Refinery
Best Online Advertising
Next Level Chef
Gabe Converse, Jesse Mandapat, Matthew Fallabel, Acquille Dunkley
The Refinery
Latin America
Streaming
Best Teaser Trailer
Palpito S1 – Mood Teaser
Netflix Creative Studio
Television
Best Teaser Trailer
Iron Island Season 2
Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato
Globo
Best Trailer
Iron Island Season 2
Eduardo Calvet, Tony Pereira, Paula Lobato
Globo
Middle East & North Africa
Streaming
Best OOH/Outdoor Advertising
Disney+ Launch
Marta Bilbao Gomez, Ajay Bangar, Alex Ho, Cenk Aksun
Once Upon A Time
Television
Best Teaser Trailer
Motherland
Joe Jarjoura, Badry Moujais
Steve Barakatt
