PGA Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture; ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’, ‘The Dropout’ Top TV Heap – Complete Winners List
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’, ‘Ozark’ Win Society Of Camera Operators Awards

All Quiet On The Western Front
'All Quiet On The Western Front' Reiner Bajo/Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

All Quiet on the Western Front‘s Daniel Bishop and Ozark‘s Dave Chameides and Cristian Trova were named Camera Operator of the Year in film and TV, respectively, by the Society of Camera Operators.

The SOC unveiled the winners during the group’s 2023 SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony Saturday at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

Bishop, SOC, ASSOC BSC, ACO, won in a category that included operators from Bullet Train, The Fabelmans, Elvis, The Gray Man and Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. All Quiet has nine Oscar nominations this year including in the technical categories of Cinematography, Sound and Visual Effects.

Chameides, SOC, and “B” Camera Operator Trova won on the TV side for their work on the Season 4 Ozark episode “A Hard Way to Go.” They topped a field that included teams working on episodes from Severance, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Bear, Atlanta and The Old Man.

Also during the ceremony, Colin Farrell was honored with the Governors Award, while ARRI Inc. and Hudson Spider received SOC Technical Achievement Awards. The Gordon Parks Foundation was also recognized for Parks’ leadership and pioneering of social justice.

The SOC life Lifetime Achievement Awards winners honored tonight were Don Devine, SOC (Camera Operator Film and Television), Charlie Huntley (Camera Operator Live and Non Script), Tommy Klines (Camera Technician), Darry Humber (Mobile Platform Camera Operator) and Bruce McBroom (Still Photographer).

