PGA Awards: ‘Sesame Street’, Tony Hawk Documentary First On Guild’s 2023 Winners List

The 34th annual Producers Guild Awards got underway Tuesday with HBO Max’s Sesame Street winning the children’s program award and HBO’s documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off winning for sports program in categories announced during the PGA’s East Coast nominee celebration in New York.

Winners of the guild’s Short Form Program and Innovation Award honors will be announced Thursday during the West Coast celebration in Los Angeles. The rest of the winners will be unveiled Saturday night at the main PGA Awards ceremony, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hilton.

Tom Cruise will receive the guild’s honorary David O. Selznick Achievement Award during the Saturday event, while Mindy Kaling will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Awards.

Also Saturday, a winner will be announced in the PGA’s marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category. That nominees list includes Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, and Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Of that group, only Black Panther 2 failed to make the Best Pic Oscar nominees list.

Last year, Apple’s CODA gained major momentum by winning the top PGA honor, on its way to winning Oscar’s Best Picture.

The TV races to be decided Saturday will feature nominees including HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Ozark and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Below is the 2023 winners list we’ll keep updating through Saturday’s ceremony.

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street



Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off