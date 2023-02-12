Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are underway Saturday night with a live, in-person ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

This year’s MUAHS Awards ceremony will bestow trophies in 23 categories honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in movies, TV, commercials and live theater. Melissa Peterman returns to emcee the evening celebrating IATSE Local 706.

Angela Bassett was the night’s first honoree, accepting the guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award. Other honorary awards are going to Steve La Porte and Josée Normand with Lifetime Achievement Awards; and Fred C. Blau Jr. and Judy Crown with Vanguard Awards.

In the competitive categories, The Batman and Elvis come in as the sole triple nominees on the film side. Pics scoring two noms apiece are Amsterdam, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Menu.

They will be vying for Oscar frontrunner status; Batman, Elvis, and Black Panther, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Whale are the Oscar nominees this year.

In 2022, MUAHS honors went with Being the Ricardos, Coming 2 America, and Cruella in the Feature Motion Picture categories. The Eyes of Tammy Faye took the Oscar.

Keep checking back as we update tonight’s winner’s list below in real time.

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

Best Make-Up

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Vanguard Award



Judy Crown



Distinguished Artisan Award



Angela Bassett

