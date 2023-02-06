Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is posting all the winners live. Check out the list so far below, including those from the nontelevised Premiere Ceremony this afternoon.

Beyoncé came into the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony with a leading nine nominations, tying her spouse Jay-Z as the most-nominated act of all time with 88 — and tonight she broke a cherished record. She became the all-time leader in career Grammys, already having won twice tonight and twice during the preshow, After breaking her tie with Quincy Jones for second place, she got a 32nd career Grammy, topping the late conductor Georg Solti, who scored his 31st statuette in 1999.

Harry Styles took the first primetime award tonight, Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Kendrick Lamar took Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, as the Grammys celebrated 50 years of hip-hop, and Willie Nelson won Country Album for A Beautiful Time. Sam Smith & Kim Petras took Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Unholy.” Petras is the first transgender woman to win the category. Bad Bunny, the most streamed artist of 2022 around the world, won Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

So far tonight, including the preshow, Maverick City Music leads with four Grammy wins (including three with Kirk Franklin), with Brandi Carlile and Lamar next with three. Beyoncé, Ozzy Osbourne and Encanto are the only other multiple winners.

As for the performances tonight, Bad Bunny opened the show with a medley “El Apagón” and “Despues la Playa,” from his Grammy-winner and Album of the Year nominee Un Verano Sin Ti. Carlile then played her double-Grammy-winning hit “Broken Horses.”

Stevie Wonder then introduced and played piano on “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” honoring the MusiCares Persons of the Year: Motown founder Berry Gordy and star Smokey Robinson. The latter performed “Tears of a Clown,” and Wonder took vocal on his hit “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton taking a couple of verses and playing guitar.

Lizzo then played a medley from her Album of the Year candidate Special, and Styles performed “As It Was.” Smith & Petras returned to play their Grammy-winning “Unholy.”

The evening’s In Memoriam segment featured multiple performances. Kasey Musgraves opened with a solo acoustic take on Loretta Lynn’s standard “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Quavo later took the stage with Maverick City Music to sing his “Without You,” which followed a recorded live version of Jeff Beck’s “Beck’s Bolero” during the segment. Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood then performed “Songbird.”

Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Grammy Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

WINNERS

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance

Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

Best Música Urbana Album

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Country Album

A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson

Best R&B Song

Cuff It

Beyoncé

Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher

Michael Bublé

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Best Rock Performance

Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

Degradation Rules

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song

Broken Horses

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Rock Album

Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance

Chaise Longue – Chaise Longue

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg

Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance

Hrs & Hrs

Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Plastic Off the Sofa

Beyoncé

Best Progressive R&B Album

Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album

Black Radio III

Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WAIT FOR U

Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Song

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance

Live Forever

Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror

White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Endangered Species

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Linger Awhile

Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kingdom

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Fear Is Not My Future

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Breathe

Maverick City Music

Best Gospel Album

One Deluxe

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Urban Hymnal

Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

Pasieros

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MOTOMAMI

Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto por México – El Musical

Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy

Marc Anthony

Best Americana Performance

Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

Crooked Tree

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Get On Board

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Brother Johnny

Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Revealer

Madison Cunningham

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling

Kabaka Pyramid

Best Global Music Performance

Bayethe

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Sakura

Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

The Movement

Alphabet Rockers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Finding Me

Viola Davis

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Poet Who Sat By The Door

J. Ivy

Best Comedy Album

The Closer

Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Encanto

(Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Best Song Written For Visual Media

We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Empire Central

Snarky Puppy

Best Instrumental Composition

Refuge

Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Scrapple From The Apple

John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry’s House

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Divine Tides

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Born

Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Shaw: Evergreen

Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Letters For The Future

Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Puts: Contact

Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Music Video

All Too Well: The Short Film

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

(Various Artists)

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

NOMINEES

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down

ABBA

Easy On Me

Adele

Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman

Doja Cat

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time

Lizzo

As It Was

Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage

ABBA

30

Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny

Renaissance

Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days

Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres

Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar

Special

Lizzo

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Song of the Year

abcdefu

GAYLE

About Damn Time

Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Taylor Swift

As It Was

Harry Styles

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Easy On Me

Adele

God Did

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5

Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That

Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me

Adele

Moscow Mule

Bad Bunny

Woman

Doja Cat

Bad Habit

Steve Lacy

About Damn Time

Lizzo

As It Was

Harry Styles

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town

Maren Morris

Doin’ This

Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy

Miranda Lambert

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Willie Nelson

‘Til You Can’t

Cody Johnson

Best R&B Song

Cuff It

Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous

Mary J. Blige)

Hrs & Hrs

Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good

Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away

PJ Morton

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel

Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty

Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground

Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell