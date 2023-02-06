Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and Deadline is posting all the winners live. Check out the list so far below, including those from the nontelevised Premiere Ceremony this afternoon.
Beyoncé came into the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony with a leading nine nominations, tying her spouse Jay-Z as the most-nominated act of all time with 88 — and tonight she broke a cherished record. She became the all-time leader in career Grammys, already having won twice tonight and twice during the preshow, After breaking her tie with Quincy Jones for second place, she got a 32nd career Grammy, topping the late conductor Georg Solti, who scored his 31st statuette in 1999.
Harry Styles took the first primetime award tonight, Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. Kendrick Lamar took Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, as the Grammys celebrated 50 years of hip-hop, and Willie Nelson won Country Album for A Beautiful Time. Sam Smith & Kim Petras took Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Unholy.” Petras is the first transgender woman to win the category. Bad Bunny, the most streamed artist of 2022 around the world, won Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.
So far tonight, including the preshow, Maverick City Music leads with four Grammy wins (including three with Kirk Franklin), with Brandi Carlile and Lamar next with three. Beyoncé, Ozzy Osbourne and Encanto are the only other multiple winners.
As for the performances tonight, Bad Bunny opened the show with a medley “El Apagón” and “Despues la Playa,” from his Grammy-winner and Album of the Year nominee Un Verano Sin Ti. Carlile then played her double-Grammy-winning hit “Broken Horses.”
Stevie Wonder then introduced and played piano on “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” honoring the MusiCares Persons of the Year: Motown founder Berry Gordy and star Smokey Robinson. The latter performed “Tears of a Clown,” and Wonder took vocal on his hit “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton taking a couple of verses and playing guitar.
Lizzo then played a medley from her Album of the Year candidate Special, and Styles performed “As It Was.” Smith & Petras returned to play their Grammy-winning “Unholy.”
The evening’s In Memoriam segment featured multiple performances. Kasey Musgraves opened with a solo acoustic take on Loretta Lynn’s standard “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Quavo later took the stage with Maverick City Music to sing his “Without You,” which followed a recorded live version of Jeff Beck’s “Beck’s Bolero” during the segment. Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood then performed “Songbird.”
Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Grammy Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
WINNERS
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance
Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Best Música Urbana Album
Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Country Album
A Beautiful Time
Willie Nelson
Best R&B Song
Cuff It
Beyoncé
Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher
Michael Bublé
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Break My Soul
Beyoncé
Best Rock Performance
Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance
Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song
Broken Horses
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Rock Album
Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Performance
Chaise Longue – Chaise Longue
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg
Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance
Hrs & Hrs
Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Plastic Off the Sofa
Beyoncé
Best Progressive R&B Album
Gemini Rights
Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album
Black Radio III
Robert Glasper
Best Rap Performance
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WAIT FOR U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Song
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance
Live Forever
Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror
White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Endangered Species
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Linger Awhile
Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango At The Wall In New York
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kingdom
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Fear Is Not My Future
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Breathe
Maverick City Music
Best Gospel Album
One Deluxe
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Urban Hymnal
Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
Pasieros
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MOTOMAMI
Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto por México – El Musical
Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy
Marc Anthony
Best Americana Performance
Made Up Mind
Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album
Crooked Tree
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Get On Board
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Brother Johnny
Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Revealer
Madison Cunningham
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling
Kabaka Pyramid
Best Global Music Performance
Bayethe
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Sakura
Masa Takumi
Best Children’s Music Album
The Movement
Alphabet Rockers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Finding Me
Viola Davis
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Poet Who Sat By The Door
J. Ivy
Best Comedy Album
The Closer
Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Encanto
(Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Encanto
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
Best Song Written For Visual Media
We Don’t Talk About Bruno [From Encanto]
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Empire Central
Snarky Puppy
Best Instrumental Composition
Refuge
Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Scrapple From The Apple
John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning
Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83
Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry’s House
Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Divine Tides
Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra
Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Born
Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Shaw: Evergreen
Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Letters For The Future
Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene
Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story
Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Puts: Contact
Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Music Video
All Too Well: The Short Film
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
Best Music Film
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
(Various Artists)
Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
NOMINEES
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
Easy On Me
Adele
Break My Soul
Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige
You And Me On The Rock
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman
Doja Cat
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time
Lizzo
As It Was
Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage
ABBA
30
Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti
Bad Bunny
Renaissance
Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days
Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
Special
Lizzo
Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Song of the Year
abcdefu
GAYLE
About Damn Time
Lizzo
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Taylor Swift
As It Was
Harry Styles
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
Break My Soul
Beyoncé
Easy On Me
Adele
God Did
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Just Like That
Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy On Me
Adele
Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
Woman
Doja Cat
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
About Damn Time
Lizzo
As It Was
Harry Styles
Best Country Song
Circles Around This Town
Maren Morris
Doin’ This
Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Taylor Swift
If I Was A Cowboy
Miranda Lambert
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Willie Nelson
‘Til You Can’t
Cody Johnson
Best R&B Song
Cuff It
Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige)
Hrs & Hrs
Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good
Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away
PJ Morton
Best American Roots Performance
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According To Raechel
Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty
Fantastic Negrito
Stompin’ Ground
Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Prodigal Daughter
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
