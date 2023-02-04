How To Watch Sunday’s Grammys Online & On TV: Performance Lineup, Presenters, More

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, February 5 from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. CBS will air the show live, and it will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah returns to host for a third year.

The annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony preshow, which will include performances and the non-televised winners announcements for the 2023 Grammys, will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater and is being streamed on live.Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube page.

The Grammys’ online hub live.Grammy.com will offer a multiscreen livestream throughout the day and night featuring performances, acceptance speeches, and the official red carpet special along with the Premiere Ceremony livestream.

This year’s nominees are led by Beyoncé, who has nine (she has 28 trophies from 88 nominations, the most of any female artist ever and tied with Jay-Z for most noms ever). Four wins Sunday gets her the all-time trophy record overall. Kendrick Lamar follows in noms this year with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven apiece and Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles have six apiece.

In the main CBS/Paramount+ ceremony, performances will include from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Stevie Wonder, Grammy Legend Award recipient Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, and DJ Khaled (with collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross).

There also will be a 50th anniversary salute to hip-hip with performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort. LL Cool J will introduce the segment and perform, and Questlove will serve as producer and musical director. Music will be provided by The Roots, and Black Thought will narrate.

The show will also include an In Memoriam segment in which Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor Christine McVie with “Songbird”; and Maverick City Music will join Quavo for “Without You” as a tribute to Migos’ Takeoff.

Presenters will include Madonna, first lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

The Grammys added five new categories this year, bringing the total to be awarded Sunday to 91; most of those will be unveiled during the preshow. In addition, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change.

The eligibility period for the 65th Grammys is October 1, 2021-September 30, 2022.