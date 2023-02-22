‘The Batman’ Leads Nominations For The Critics Choice Super Awards

Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman leads all nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which revealed nominees Wednesday for the year’s best across the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action genres in film and on TV.
Matt Reeves’ refurbished Batman starring Robert Pattinson has six noms overall, including for Best Superhero movie and three Best Actor in Superhero Movie noms for Pattinson, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell. Zoë Kravitz is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Dano is up for Best Villain in a Movie.
Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has five noms on the film side, with leading Oscar pic Everything Everywhere All at Once from A24 is among a group with four noms.
On the TV side, HBO’s House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Boys, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and Paramount+’s Evil each picked up four noms to pace the field
Last year, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home snared a leading three trophies including Best Superhero Movie, while Netflix’s Squid Game and Disney+’s WandaVision topped the TV field with three wins each.
This year’s winners will be revealed March 16.
Below is the full list of nominees.
3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards
FILM NOMINATIONS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan – RRR
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Joey King – Bullet Train
Joey King – The Princess
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Barbarian
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Rory Kinnear – Men
Justin Long – Barbarian
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Jessie Buckley – Men
Aisha Dee – Sissy
Anna Diop – Nanny
Mia Goth – Pearl
Rebecca Hall – Resurrection
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
The Northman
Prey
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Colin Farrell – After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Karen Gillan – Dual
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Keke Palmer – Nope
Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Paul Dano – The Batman
Mia Goth – Pearl
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King – Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Doom Patrol
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
John Cena – Peacemaker
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night
