Deadline Launches Its Contenders Film: The Nominees Streaming Site

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its Contenders Film: The Nominees awards-season event, which took place on Saturday and highlighted the cast and creatives behind 12 films that have been Oscar-nominated this year.

The diverse list spanned genres (features and shorts, documentaries and animation) and hailed from all over the world, with films representing Italy, Poland, Sweden, Argentina, Ireland and Germany. The conversation with the team from the latter country’s pic, Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front from Netflix, came just before it took the Best Film prize at the BAFTA Film Awards.

All Quiet is one of four Best Picture Oscar nominees who joined Saturday, a list that also includes Warner Bros’ Elvis, Orion Pictures/MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s Women Talking and Neon’s Triangle of Sadness.

Other international pics in the mix are Sideshow & Janus Films’ EO (Poland), Super’s The Quiet Girl (Ireland) and Amazon Studios’ Argentina, 1985. Repping animation is Netflix’s Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio and Apple Original Films’ short The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse. On the live-action short side is Disney+ Original Films’ Le Pupille.

Also appearing Saturday was Supporting Actor nominee Brian Tyree Henry from Apple’s Causeway, and Sara Dosa and her team from National Geographic Documentary Films’ Fire of Love.

Click the link above to launch the video site and we’ll see you on Oscar night.