20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: ‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki On Diana’s Death In Final Season 6; Harry & Meghan’s “Refreshing” Perspective

My guest this week is Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki is currently SAG-nominated for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix series The Crown, and here on the podcast, the actress gets into the unique stresses of depicting a national treasure and the experience of shooting the events leading up to Diana’s death in the show’s upcoming sixth and final season.

On a lighter note, Debicki reveals a wish to have dinner with Queen Elizabeth I, and an intense obsession with UK reality show Digging For Britain that went as far as encouraging friends to excavate their basement.

There’s also the time Meryl Streep held her hand for a magically long moment, her love of Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, and her starstruck Golden Globes run-in with its co-creator and star, Jenny Slate.

Plus we explore her thoughts on Harry and Megan’s Netflix docuseries and her perspective on the UK’s cutthroat tabloid press.

The Crown Season 6 will be on Netflix later this year, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Debicki will also reprise her role of Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. which will be released May 5th.

