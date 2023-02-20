Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

John Oliver Fires First Salvo At Emmy Rival ‘SNL’ With Host Announcement Taunt

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jane Lynch On The Indelible Influence Of A Magical Musical: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: ‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki On Diana’s Death In Final Season 6; Harry & Meghan’s “Refreshing” Perspective

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales Netflix

My guest this week is Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki is currently SAG-nominated for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix series The Crown, and here on the podcast, the actress gets into the unique stresses of depicting a national treasure and the experience of shooting the events leading up to Diana’s death in the show’s upcoming sixth and final season.

On a lighter note, Debicki reveals a wish to have dinner with Queen Elizabeth I, and an intense obsession with UK reality show Digging For Britain that went as far as encouraging friends to excavate their basement.

Related Story

'Shadow And Bone': Alina Starkov Sets Out To Defeat The Darkling & The Crows Take On A Deadly Heist In Season 2 Trailer

There’s also the time Meryl Streep held her hand for a magically long moment, her love of Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, and her starstruck Golden Globes run-in with its co-creator and star, Jenny Slate.

Plus we explore her thoughts on Harry and Megan’s Netflix docuseries and her perspective on the UK’s cutthroat tabloid press.

The Crown Season 6 will be on Netflix later this year, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed. Debicki will also reprise her role of Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. which will be released May 5th.

To hear more musings, childhood memories and future dreams from Debicki, check out this episode of 20 Questions on Deadline above, and listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad