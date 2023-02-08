‘The Night Agent’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date & First-Look Images

Netflix has set a March 23 premiere date for action thriller The Night Agent and released a slew of first-look images. See them below and watch a teaser above.

Created and showrun by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T., The Shield, the 10-episode drama stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies that never rings. Then a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office and threatens the country.

Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano Phoenix Raei and DB Woodside also star in the series from Sony Pictures Television Studios based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Back when Ryan announced that he was adapting the show in late 2020, he was discussing some of the favorite books he’d read that lockdown year. He listed The Night Agent in the category of “Books I Read, Decided to Adapt For Television and May Have Already Finished Writing the Pilot Episode.” Netflix ordered The Night Agent to series seven months later.

Along with Ryan, the exec producers are Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou and David Beaubaire.

Gabriel Basso (Netflix)

Hong Chau (Netflix)

Gabriel Basso (Netflix)

Gabriel Basso (Netflix)

Gabriel Basso (Netflix)