‘Zoey 101’ YA Revival Movie Set At Paramount+ With Jamie Lynn Spears & More Original Series Cast

A follow-up movie based on Nickelodeon’s popular live-action series Zoey 101 is in the works for premiere on Paramount+. Nickelodeon announced today it has begun production on Zoey 102 (working title), a full-length original YA movie based on characters from the hit live-action series.

Jamie Lynn Spears returns to reprise her role as Zoey Brooks and will executive produce. Original series cast members also returning to reprise their roles are Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

The movie follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. Production is underway in North Carolina, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Zoey 102: BTS from Zoey 102, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley/Paramount+ ©2023, Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved

Said Spears, “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Zoey 101 debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005, and quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series on all of television. The series follows Zoey Brooks (Spears) as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school. The original Nickelodeon series, which ran for four seasons, was created by Dan Schneider.

Zoey 102 (wt) is directed by Nancy Hower (Saturdays, So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw) from a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Betch, Drama Club, All That). Spears executive produces with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Linda Halder serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

Zoey 102 (wt) joins Paramount+’s growing YA slate, including the iCarly series revival, which was renewed for a third season, as well as the recently released film, Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. Both projects were also produced by Paramount’s Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.