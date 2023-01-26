Zayn Malik Signs With UTA

Multi-platinum selling recording artist, producer and philanthropist Zayn Malik has inked with UTA for representation across music, film and television, among other areas.

The most recent album release for the British artist, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, was 2021’s acclaimed Nobody is Listening. His debut solo album, Mind of Mine (2016), made him the first UK male solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release, with his lead single “Pillowtalk” hitting #1 in 68 countries around the world and being certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. Malik’s sophomore solo effort, the gold certified Icarus Falls, was released in 2018.

The artist known for his hybrid style of pop and R&B, who is currently at work on his fourth studio album, was with One Direction from 2010-2015. It was his time with that group that launched his career into the stratosphere, with Malik contributing to its hit albums Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories and Four prior to his departure.

Malik has over the course of his career been recognized with a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, an MTV VMA and two Brit Award nominations, among other accolades, collaborating with such major artists as Taylor Swift, Sia and Ingrid Michaelson, to name a few. He’s also known for his work in fashion, among other areas, having collaborated on capsule collections with the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti and Versus Versace.

Malik’s UTA signing was first reported on by Variety. He continues to be represented by Nicola Carson of ZenKai Management and attorney Taryn Zimmerman.