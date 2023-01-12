‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Netflix Delivers New Look At Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Netflix released its trailer today for the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine, providing some details to the plot of the love (or not) story.

The duo play Debbie and Peter, longtime best friends and total opposites. The synopsis: She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

In other words, Peter starts to admit that their long-ago one-night-stand has left him with lingering romantic feelings. Debbie, on the other hand, meets sexy New Yorker Jesse Williams, and, well, complications ensue.

Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie also stars Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews and Zoe Chao.

Your Place Or Mine debuts on Netflix, February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Check out the trailer above.