Youn Yuh-Jung, Historic Oscar Winner Known For ‘Minari’ And ‘Pachinko’ Roles, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Youn Yuh-jung, who in 2021 became the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award, as well as a SAG Award, an Independent Spirit Award and a BAFTA.

The accolades came in recognition of Youn’s supporting role as the grandmother Soon-ja in Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical drama Minari for A24. The film, following a Korean family as they set up their own farm in 1980s Arkansas, marked an international breakthrough for the then 72-year-old actress, who saw it claim both the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award upon its Sundance 2020 debut before going on to land the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language and numerous other accolades.

Youn is otherwise best known for starring alongside Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, Jin Ha and more in Apple TV+’s acclaimed drama series Pachinko, from creator Soo Hugh. The series, based on the New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee, chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Youn plays Kim Sunja, who strives for a better life amidst Japan’s rule of Korea in the early 1900s. The show won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series, as well as a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series – Longform during its first season, and has been renewed for a second.

Youn previously appeared in the Netflix sci-fi drama series Sense8, from creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski. She kicked off her career with the 1971 film Woman of Fire, which earned her Korea’s Blue Dragon Award for Best Actress, and has, in the five decades since, also been seen in such films as A Good Lawyer’s Wife, The Taste of Money and The Bacchus Lady, among many other projects.