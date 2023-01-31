‘You People’ Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix Top 10 Film List; ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Still Reigns Supreme For TV

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s romantic comedy You People debuted at the top of the Netflix English-language film list for the week of January 23 to January 29.

The film, in which Hill also stars alongside Eddie Murphy, racked up 55.65M hours viewed in its first week on the streamer. That put it leaps and bounds above the No. 2 spot, which went to the Lily Collins-led thriller Inheritance with 11.6M hours viewed.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is still sitting in the No. 3 spot, putting up another 9.7M hours viewed. Also on the list were Puss in Boots, Devotion, Dog Gone, Pale Blue Eye, Sing, Matilda the Musical and Trolls.

While it didn’t make it onto the Top 10 in the U.S., Netflix also says that All Quiet on the Western Front received a bit of an Oscars buzz boost, with viewership increasing 190% over the previous week. The film, which scored nine Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture, was viewed for 8.17M hours this week.

On the TV side of things, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 continues to reign at the top of the English-language list. It tallied another 55.6M hours viewed this week. Season 1 of the series sits at No. 3, racking up an additional 31.1M viewing hours.

Wednesday is also not giving up its spot atop the charts, even moving up from third place (where it has sat for a few weeks) to second. The Jenna Ortega-led series posted 35.9M hours viewed this week.

That ’90s Show also moved up one spot to No. 4, earning about 26.3M viewing hours. Lockwood & Co. Season 1, Bling Empire: New York Season 1 and Bake Squad Season 2 all debuted in the Top 10 this week as well. Rounding out the list were Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, New Amsterdam Season 1, and Kaleidoscope.