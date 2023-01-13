‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Drops Trailer For Season 2

So far, it looks like Elijah Wood has one of the more astute quotes from Yellowjackets’ second season.

“Kidnapping, cults, death … your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” says Wood, who plays a dedicated citizen detective named Walter in round two of the popular Showtime drama. He also appears in the season’s first official trailer, which shows Juliette Lewis’ Natalie getting hypnotized before she’s asked to remember what happened on that mountain.

Oh, but where to start?

Season two will kick off March 24 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season one, which received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Beyond the original cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Lewis, season 2 will feature Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets was created Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Produced by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.