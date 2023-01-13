You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

International Insider: French Focus; Big 12 Months For Spacey; China’s New Year; United Agents Buzz

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Focus Lands Amy Winehouse Pic Starring Marisa Abela; Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct; First-Look Photo
Read the full story

‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Drops Trailer For Season 2

So far, it looks like Elijah Wood has one of the more astute quotes from Yellowjackets’ second season.

“Kidnapping, cults, death … your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” says Wood, who plays a dedicated citizen detective named Walter in round two of the popular Showtime drama. He also appears in the season’s first official trailer, which shows Juliette Lewis’ Natalie getting hypnotized before she’s asked to remember what happened on that mountain.

Oh, but where to start?

Related Story

'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' Rounds Out Cast With 7 Including Monica Raymund, Lance Reddick & Griffin Dunne

Season two will kick off March 24 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season one, which received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Beyond the original cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Lewis, season 2 will feature Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. 

Yellowjackets was created Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Produced by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad