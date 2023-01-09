Writers-Producers Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation & ABC Signature

Writing-producing duo Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, showrunners on Hulu’s adult animated comedy Koala Man, which premieres today, have extended their relationship with 20th Television Animation with a new joint multi-year overall deal at the animation unit as well as sibling ABC Signature for live-action projects. The new pact succeeds duo’s 20th Television overall deal for live-action and animated series.

Under the agreement, Hernandez and Samit will develop, write and produce both animated and live-action series for all platforms through their production company, Hermit House. They serve as showrunners on 20th TV Animation’s Koala Man, starring Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner and Hugh Jackman, which they developed and executive produce alongside Michael Cusack and Justin Roiland. The duo also is already in business with ABC Studios; they have workplace comedy Talk Nerdy to Me in early development at CBS through the studio.

Additionally, Hernandez and Samit also created and executive produced the recently launched Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion from Disney Branded Television. Up next, the duo is set to write Disney’s upcoming film featuring the character Figment – a small purple dragon who serves as the mascot of Epcot’s Imagination Pavilion in Orlando – which hails from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey. In addition, they are currently developing unannounced projects with both Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Pictures.

“Dan and Benji are wildly talented writers with a truly unique sensibility and a hilarious voice. We have been obsessed with their work for years and are very excited to continue our relationship in animation with them, and are thrilled to expand their development into live-action within our studio,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation and Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Signature. “We also can’t wait for viewers to dive into Koala Man, which is our first series with this incredible duo, launching on Hulu today.”

Hernandez and Samit are best known for their work writing Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which went on to gross $433 million dollars at the box office. Recently, the pair wrote Addams Family 2 for MGM, and are currently working on features for several other studios.

“We’re so excited to expand our creative partnership with 20thTelevision Animation and ABC Signature,” said Hernandez and Samit. “Working with Marci Proietto and Chris Cikowski as well as Jonnie Davis and Tracy Underwood has been a dream come true. We hope we can be together forever, or at least until the kids go to college.”

In TV, Hernandez and Samit have worked on series including Central Park, the Peabody-nominated One Day at a Time, Amazon’s The Tick, ABC’s Super Fun Night, and 1600 Penn for NBC. Hernandez and Samit met and began writing together while completing their undergrad at Brown University, and have been writing-producing partners since. The duo are repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and Jackoway.