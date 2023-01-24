Worldwide Production Agency Hires Literary Agent; London Film School Honorary Associates Named; ‘Triangle Of Sadness ’ Sweeps Guldbagge Awards — Global Briefs

Worldwide Production Agency Hires Literary Agent Liz Orr

Worldwide Production Agency (WPA) has hired literary agent Liz Orr. Orr will expand WPA’s physical presence, establishing a new office in New York City. She joins from WPA after four years as a TV Literary and Packaging Agent at Buchwald where she worked with TV and film writers, directors, and producers. Her clients include Patrick Coker & Adam Wiesen (East New York), Gary Hardwick (The Perfect Match), and Markuann Smith (Godfather of Harlem). Speaking of Orr’s new role, WPA Managing Partners Steve Jacob and Frank Balkin said: “We’re extremely fortunate Liz has chosen to join our team – her passion for her clients and ‘artist-first’ philosophy makes her an outstanding fit with both our staff and our culture. She is a key component of our overall growth strategy to help our clients succeed.”

‘Triangle Of Sadness ’ Sweeps Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards

Ruben Östlund’s latest Triangle of Sadness dominated Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards, winning six awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Dolly de Leon. Other high-profile wins included Tarik Saleh who picked up Best Screenwriter for Boy from Heaven. The film is Sweden’s pick for the international Oscar and was shortlisted late last year. Adam Berg’s Netflix pic Black Crab won three craft awards, including cinematography.

Sarah Niles And Clint Dyer Set For London Film School Honor

The London Film School (LFS) has announced writer, director, and actor Clint Dyer and actor Sarah Niles as the school’s 2023 Honorary Associates. The pair will receive the honor at the school’s graduate showcase on January 27 at Curzon Soho. Greg Dyke, Chairman of the school, will hand out the awards. As part of the Honorary Associate role, the pair will visit the school during the coming year as part of its long-running Masterclass program, an exclusive series of industry and alumni-focused events dedicated to the School’s filmmaking students.