World Cup 2022 & Six Nations Rugby Docuseries Lined Up As Netflix Bolsters Sports Push

World Cup 2022 docuseries
Fulwell 73

Netflix might not be in the live sports business but the streamer is certainly planning a lot of athletic content.

The streamer has ordered new docuseries about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Six Nations rugby tournament as part of its latest slate of sports-adjacent content.

The new orders build on Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which is returning to Netflix for its fifth season on February 24.

The untitled soccer/football series will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament, which was won by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, while the Six Nations will also take an inside look at the international rugby tournament.

The World Cup series, which is produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73 in partnership with FIFA+, will launch later this year.

Six Nations (w/t) will come in 2024 and will be filmed across the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship with access to every team in the competition including England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. It comes from the team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Elsewhere, tennis series Break Point debuts January 13, 2023, golf series Full Swing tees off on February 15 and there’s a 2022 Tour de France series and an Invictus Games series coming later this year.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” said Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.” 

