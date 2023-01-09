‘Workaholics’ Film Scrapped By Paramount+, Per Adam Devine: “We Are Deeply Butt Hurt About This Decision”

Paramount+ has canceled its plans for a Workaholics film, just five weeks out from production, according to Adam Devine, who co-created and starred in the original sitcom for Comedy Central.

While the streamer was not reachable for comment at time of reporting, Devine made the announcement via Instagram on Monday morning, noting that he and his Workaholics collaborators will further discuss it tomorrow on their podcast, This Is Important. “Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks!” wrote Devine. “P + told us [we] don’t fit their new “global” strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time.

“I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again,” continued Devine. “I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

Devine added that the Workaholics team is taking the project “out to other streamers,” with hopes of getting to make “this insanely fun movie” elsewhere. “As always, take it sleazy,” he wrote in closing, “and I’m out.”

Devine teamed with Blake Anderson and Anders Holm to create Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central between 2011 and 2017. The Emmy-nominated comedy series had the trio playing juvenile friends and roommates who work together as telemarketers in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Plans to extend the franchise via a new film for Paramount+ were first announced in February 2021.

