‘Women Talking’s Sheila McCarthy Signs With Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Sheila McCarthy, who can currently be seen in Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated film Women Talking, has signed with Atlas Artists for management.

McCarthy appears opposite Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw in Women Talking, nominated for two Oscar nominations including Best Picture. For her role as Greta, McCarthy was awarded the Career Achievement Award at the 2022 Denver Film Festival and shares in the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award, given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Over a four-decade career, the Toronto-born McCarthy is a two-time Canadian Screen Award winner for I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing and Lotus Eaters. She also received two Canadian Television Awards for Sesame Street and Emily Of New Moon, among other honors.

McCarthy recently wrapped her first short film in the director’s chair, Russet Season, and starred in Little Black Dress, a film directed by her daughter, producer Mackenzie Donaldson. The independent Canadian feature Cardinals, an Official Selection at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, earned her the 2018 Actra Award for Best Actress.

Recent television credits include Star Trek: Discovery, ABC’s The Good Doctor, Private Eyes, opposite William Shatner, a recurring arc on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and the Baroness Von Sketch Show. Recent features include Happy Place, Christmas Club, Broken Hearts Gallery, and The Middle Man, which premiered at TIFF 2021.

Other credits include Die Hard 2, Stepping Out with Liza Minnelli, Being Julia, The Day After Tomorrow, Virtual Mom (which she wrote and produced), I Was A Teenage Drama Queen, Picket Fences, Little Mosque on the Prairie, Orphan Black, Isobel, and Martins Hagge and Night Shoot, both opposite Gordon Pinsent.