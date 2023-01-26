WME Promotes Amanda Hacohen, Abe Cohen Hoffing to Partner In Scripted TV Department

EXCLUSIVE: WME has promoted Amanda Hacohen and Abe Cohen Hoffing to Partner in the Scripted Television department.

Hacohen focuses on representing writers, directors, comedians, and growing companies for comedy creators such as Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (Bandera Entertainment), Andrew Goldberg (Brutus Pink), Rob McElhenney (More Better Productions), David Wain, and John Hamburg. Hacohen also signed Saturday Night Live breakout talent Please Don’t Destroy – a comedy trio consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy – whose film, produced by Judd Apatow will premiere this summer.

Other clients include Anna Drezen (SNL, Praise Petey), Punkie Johnson (SNL), Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island, Loot), Byron Wu (The Brothers Sun), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew, Nailed It), and Shiva Baby writer/director Emma Seligman and actor/writer Rachel Sennott, whose sophomore film Bottoms premieres this spring. Hacohen continues to be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

Cohen Hoffing specializes in representing filmmakers including Deborah Chow (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Owen Harris (Black Mirror, Mrs. Davis), Olivia Newman (Where the Crawdads Sing, The Last Thing He Told Me), Rudy Mancuso (Musica), and Karen Maine (Rosaline, Starstruck). Having built overall deals for top level talent on the international stage, Cohen Hoffing works with global players such as Gaz Alazraki (Club de Cuervos), Tony Ayres (Clickbait), and David Heyman (Apples Never Fall). Cohen Hoffing also works with established creators such as Al Gough and Miles Millar (Wednesday) and is also shepherding the next generation of showrunner talent including Elgin James (Mayans M.C.), Janine Nabers (Swarm), and Jim Hecht (The Big Cigar, Winning Time). He is based in the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

“Abe’s dogged advocacy and grit have been a huge asset to our team, while Amanda’s focus and taste have produced impressive results, especially in the comedy realm,” said WME’s Scripted Television department Co-Heads Erin Junkin and Tom Wellington. “We look forward to their continued success and leadership as partners.”

WME’s scripted TV agents have been responsible for recent breakouts like Wednesday, House of the Dragon, and Only Murders in the Building.