Dominik Moll’s ‘The Night Of The 12th’ & Albert Serra’s ‘Pacification’ Lead Prizes At French Lumière Awards

The Night Of The 12th

Dominik Moll’s The Night of The 12th has won best film at the 28th edition of France’s Lumière Awards in Paris on Monday evening.

The investigative drama, which was nominated in six categories, also won Best Screenplay.

The film, which debuted in the Cannes Film Festival’s non-competitive Cannes Première section, stars Bastien Bouillon as a police detective who becomes obsessed with a case involving a complex female murder victim.

Best director went to Albert Serra for French Polynesia-set drama Pacification. The feature also clinched two other prizes: Best Actor for Benoît Magimal and Best Cinematography for Artur Tort.

Virginie Efira won Best Actress for her performance in Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children about the challenge of navigating the stepmother role.

Nadia Tereszkiewicz won Best Female Revelation for her performance in Forever Young and Dimitri Doré, Best Male Revelation for Bruno Reidal.

Alice Diop clinched best documentary category for We, which won Berlin’s Encounters competition in 2021.

Best Animation went to Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s Little Nicholas.

Léopold Legrand’s Le Sixième Enfant was feted with Best First Film and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts won Best International Co-production.

The awards are voted on by members of the international press corp hailing from 36 countries based in France.

The Full List of Winners (in Bold) and Nominations:

Best Film

Other People’s Children, by Rebecca Zlotowski

The Night Of The 12th, by Dominik Moll

Pacifiction, by Albert Serra

Paris Memories, by Alice Winocour

Saint Omer, by Alice Diop

Best Director

Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi for Forever Young

Dominik Moll for The Night Of The 12th

Gaspar Noé for Vortex

Albert Serra for Pacifiction

Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children

Best Screenplay

Alice Diop, Marie NDiaye, Amrita David for Saint Omer

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel for The Innocent

Christophe Honoré for Winter Boy

Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand for The Night Of The 12th

Rebecca Zlotowski for Other People’s Children

Best Documentary

The Super Eight Years by Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot

La Combattante by Camille Ponsin

H6 by Ye Ye

We by Alice Diop

Returning To Reims (Fragments) de Jean-Gabriel Périot

Animation Film

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia by Julien Chheng and Jean-Christophe Roger

Little Nicholas, by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre

The Black Pharoah, The Savage And The Princess, by Michel Ocelot

My Father’s Secrets, by Véra Belmont

My Neighbours Of My Neighbours Are My Neighbours, by Anne-Laure Daffis, Léo Marchand

Best Actress

Juliette Binoche for Between Two Worlds

Laure Calamy for Full Time

Virginie Efira for Other People’s Children

Françoise Lebrun for Vortex

Noémie Merlant for The Innocent

Best Actor

Bastien Bouillon for The Night Of The 12th

Louis Garrel for The Innocent

Vincent Macaigne for Diary Of A Fleeting Affair

Benoît Magimel for Pacification

Denis Ménochet for The Beasts

Female Revelation

Marion Barbeau for Rise

Hélène Lambert for Between Two Worlds

Guslagie Malanda for Saint Omer

Rebecca Marder for A Radiant Girl

Nadia Tereszkiewicz for Forever Young

Male Revelation

Adam Bessa for Harka

Stefan Crepon for Peter von Kant

Dimitri Doré for Bruno Reidal

Paul Kircher for Winter Boy

Aliocha Reinert for Softie

Best First Film

Bruno Reidal by Vincent Le Port

Harka by Lotfy Nathan

The Worst Ones by Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Le Sixième Enfant by Léopold Legrand

Everybody Loves Jeanne by Céline Devaux

Best International Coproduction

The Beasts by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Sp-Fr)

Cairo Conspiracy (Boy From Heaven) by Tarik Saleh (Swe-Fr)

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Dk-Fr)

R.M.N by Cristian Mungiu (Ro-Fr)

Zero Fucks Given by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre (Bel-Fr)

Best Cinematography

Sébastien Buchmann for The Passengers Of The Night

Benoît Debie for Vortex

Patrick Ghiringhelli for The Night Of The 12th

Claire Mathon for Saint Omer

Artur Tort for Pacifiction

Best Music

Benjamin Biolay for Flickering Ghosts Of Loves Gone By

Irène Dresel for Full Time

Grégoire Hetzel for The Innocent

Olivier Marguerit for The Night Of The 12th

Marc Verdaguer for Pacification