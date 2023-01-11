William H. Macy Rounds Out ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Cast For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy is joining 20th Century’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Peter Macon. Wes Ball is on board to direct. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

It is unknown who Macy will be playing in the pic.

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion in worldwide box office. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by then-20th Century Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award. It was followed by four theatrical sequels and two TV series. A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, and the 2011 reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Macy is coming off his Emmy-nominated work in the Showtime series Shameless. Following the end of the series’ 11-season run, he was most recently seen in Hulu’s Emmy-winning limited series The Dropout. He is repped by Atlas Artists and APA.