‘Welcome To Earth With Will Smith’ Producer Nutopia Promotes Simon Willgoss To Chief Creative Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Nutopia, the Welcome to Earth with Will Smith and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth producer, has created a Chief Creative Officer role for veteran exec Simon Willgoss.

Willgoss, who has been with Jane Root’s transatlantic indie for 15 years, was most recently EVP Development and became Head of Development in 2015. Prior to this, he was part of the team that pioneered the “mega-doc”, an in-vogue genre that has seen the likes of National Geographic trio Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Darron Aronofksy’s One Strange Rock hit TV screens.

Root said Willgoss has been a “crucial part of Nutopia’s success over the past decade and his creative vision and leadership will help take the company to new heights.”

Simon Willgoss

Willgoss added that “big plans and new partnerships” are incoming in 2023. “It’s been a fantastic journey so far and I look forward to helping the extraordinary team achieve new success,” he said.

Nutopia has most recently been pushing into the docu-drama space, producing Netflix’s Blood, Sex & Royalty about the historical British royal drama and Sky History’s Royal Mob.

The indie has also tied with former BBC Productions boss Pat Younge to develop a slate of global TV franchises with a focus on diversity and inclusion.