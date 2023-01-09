Will Packer Media Hires Richard Brown As Head Of Unscripted TV

Will Packer Media has a new unscripted chief.

The company has hired Richard Brown as Head of Unscripted Television. Brown will be in charge of developing and producing projects.

He will report to Alix Baudin, President of Will Packer Media.

Prior to joining Will Packer Media, Brown executive produced 200 episodes of Pictionary for Fox and CBS Media Ventures as well as series such as YouTube Originals series The Big Tiny Food Face Off and Game On for CBS as well as the History Channel pilot Einstein Challenge.

Related Story Will Packer Media Taps Sabrina Wind As Head of Scripted Television & Production

“In today’s Unscripted environment you either create shows that stand out and connect with audiences in a truly visceral way or you’re irrelevant. It’s that simple. Richard knows how to make things that stand out,” said Will Packer, CEO Will Packer Media.

“Richard is a successful creative executive with an impressive track record in developing and producing a number of successful programs,” said Alix Baudin, President of Will Packer Media. “We are thrilled to have Richard as a member of the WPM team.”

“I am excited to be joining such a passionate and creative team, said Richard Brown. Will Packer Media has become an indelible part of the content landscape, and I look forward to overseeing our current slate while working with the best producers in the unscripted space to grow our ever-expanding footprint.”