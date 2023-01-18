‘The View’ Audience Member – And Likely Book Fan – Calls Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Was an audience member at The View today insulting Whoopi Goldberg by yelling out “You old broad”?

Nah. More likely she was a fan and reader of Goldberg’s own book, Two Old Broads, published in November, even if The View moderator didn’t seem to make an immediate connection.

As the the cohosts took their seats, a woman in a row near the stage could be heard shouting what sounded like “You old broad!”

Goldberg stopped her own intro to address the jovial woman, who was shown on camera wearing a large furry hat.

“We’re happy to see ya’ll,” Goldberg began. “Cool, well, go on and have a seat,” the moderator said, then noted how “very happy” the enthusiastic audience was.

At that point, Goldberg stopped and said, “Did you just call me an old broad?” For a moment Goldberg seemed to take offense, then broke into a smile and joked, “She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.” Goldberg then said, “The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes.”

Goldberg’s book Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know, co-authored with M.E. Hecht, MD, was published by Harper Horizon.