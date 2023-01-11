‘Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy!’ Renewed For 5 Years With Big Increase At ABC Stations

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is keeping hold of vowels, consonants and questions after renewing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

The Disney company’s owned and operated stations have ponied up a big increase to keep the long-running gameshows on their schedule.

Deadline understands that it has renewed both shows, which are the two-most watched shows in syndication, for five years through the 2027-2028 season. This will take Wheel of Fortune through its 45th season and Jeopardy! through its 44th season.

It comes five years after its last big increase was announced, which saw ABC beat Fox to keep hold of both shows for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons after Fox came in with a rival bid.

The move means that Wheel of Fortune, which is now exec produced by Bellamie Blackstone, will be moving into its 41st season, with Jeopardy!, which is exec produced by Michael Davies, will be going into its 40th season.

Jeopardy! is co-hosted by Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik and is the most-watched show in syndication with around 9M viewers weekly, while Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and is the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on TV after only 60 Minutes.

Both shows have aired on ABC Owned Television Stations in major markets for over 30 years and currently air on numerous ABC stations, including those in the top four markets: WABC, New York; KABC, Los Angeles; WLS, Chicago; and WPVI, Philadelphia.

Sony Pictures Television produces both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! and CBS Media Ventures distributes both series.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures said. “This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune,” said Debra O’Connell, president, Disney Networks. “These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC’s award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming.”

“We are delighted to continue to work alongside our great partners at ABC and CBS to bring two of the most iconic game shows in the world to loyal fans across the nation,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “The ABC stations have added incredible value to the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! franchises, and we couldn’t be happier to continue our long relationship with them.”