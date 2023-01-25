WGA Awards Film Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Menu’, ‘Nope’ & More

The WGA has written out the film nominations for its 2023 Writers Guild Awards, spanning original, adapted and documentary screenplays. See the full list below.

Up for Original Screenplay are the scripts for Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Menu, Nope and Tár. Vying for Adapted Screenplay are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

Of the 10 nominees in the non-doc feature races, four are different from the Oscar nominations revealed Tuesday: The Menu and Nope in Original, and Wakanda Forever and She Said in Adapted.

Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond noted this month that the now-Oscar-nominated Original scripts for The Banshees of Inisherin and Triangle of Sadness are ineligible for WGA consideration, as are the Academy’s Adapted nominees All Quiet on the Western Front and Living. Such exclusions happen every year because WGA-eligible pics must have been written under the guild’s Minimum Basic Agreement or under a bona fide collective-bargaining agreement of various international WGA-affiliated organizations.

That differs from other guild competitions including DGA, SAG and PGA awards.

Meanwhile, up for the WGA’s Documentary Screenplay prize are 2nd Chance, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Flight Home, Moonage Daydream and ¡Viva Maestro!

The guild revealed its TV screenplay noms two weeks ago. All awards will be handed out Sunday, March 5, in dual ceremonies hosted by the WGA West and WGA East. See the latest changes to the eligibility and submission criteria for some of the WGA Awards categories here.

Here are the 2023 WGA Awards film nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu

Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope

Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár

Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said

Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2nd Chance

Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home

Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream

Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!

Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment