‘Wednesday’ Notches Second Week Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart With Record Viewership

In its second week on Netflix, Wednesday once again dominated the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts. The series accumulated 5.3B minutes viewed from November 28 to December 4.

It was Wednesday‘s second week in a row with more than 5B minutes viewed — a milestone that has only been achieved seven times from four shows (also Stranger Things, Tiger King and Ozark).

Wednesday combined for 11.3B viewing minutes across its first two weeks on the charts, which comes in second only to the 12.3B minutes Stranger Things racked up during its initial release window. It’s important to note that Wednesday is only eight 60-minute episodes, while Stranger Things had 32 episodes to leverage at the time.

Once again, Netflix took all 10 spots on the chart, but nothing could come close to Wednesday‘s total. In second place was Firefly Lane with 967M minuted viewed. No. 3 was Dead to Me with 898M.

The new film Troll, about an ancient troll awakened in the Norwegian mountains, came in at No. 4 with 880M minutes viewed.

Also on the list were Cocomelon, The Crown, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, NCIS, Bullet Train, and Manifest.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: