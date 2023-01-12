‘Wednesday’ Snags Second-Highest 4-Week Viewership Total On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts, Surpassing ‘Ozark’

(L-R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Despite a 35% drop in viewership, Wednesday still reigned supreme on the Nielsen U.S. streaming Top 10 for the week of December 12 to December 18, capturing another 2.2B minutes viewed.

The Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series accumulated 16.8B viewing minutes in its first four weeks of availability, which is the second-highest 4-week total for a streaming program. It sits behind Stranger Things (when Netflix released Season 4, Vol. 1), which generated 19.5B minutes, and leaped Ozark‘s 15.3B minutes.

Following the release of the final three episodes, Netflix’s documentary series Harry & Meghan took the No. 2 spot as the only other program to surpass 1B minutes viewed for the week with 1.7B.

Cocomelon and NCIS soared to No. 3 and No. 4 from their usual spots a bit lower on the list, each nabbing around 950M minutes viewed. The Recruit came in fifth place with 925M minutes viewed.

The White Lotus made it into the Top 10 for the second week in a row, soaring to a series high of 902M viewing minutes for the week and No. 6 on the chart. HBO Max also made the list for Friends.

Hulu’s Criminal Minds and Netflix’s Firefly Lane rounded out the list at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: